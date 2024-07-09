Horse racing set to return to Great Falls

In the video above, Paul Sanchez has a preview of the horse racing events coming up over the next several weeks in Great Falls.
- Sat/Sun - July 13 & 14; post time 1pm
- Sat/Sun - July 20 & 21: post time 1pm
- Sat/Sun - July 27 & 28; post time 1pm
For more information, call the Great Falls Turf Club at 406-781-6599, or click here to visit the website.
