Horticulture takes the stage at the Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — The garden and crops competition kicked off at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls on Friday, July 29,2022.

Growers from around the state submitted their finest plants and produce items for critique by a certified horticulture judge.

Veteran superintendent of the committee Patty Howse is in her 34th and final year of overseeing the agricultural event.

When asked what she would miss most, she said, “I suppose the cherry-spitting competition, we always had so much fun with that.”

She recalled, “I did it — I think the farthest I [spit] was 18 feet.”

As for her future, Hsays she has plenty of things going on to keep her busy.

Howse loves when the fair comes around because it gives her the chance to reunite with friends, and meet new gardeners who share her passions.

She will miss all those who made the event special: “All our customers who bring [plants] are so much fun, and to help with their gardening. We get lots of gardening questions, and of course we can answer them.”

There will be other events occurring like the “veggie races” and “Mr. Potato Head competition”, which Howse encourages all to come and see.

You can check out the horticulture exhibit during the entire run of the fair, and even submit produce of your own for the second round of judging on August 2nd. Click here for more details.



TRENDING NOW

