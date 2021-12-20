House fire in Great Falls causes minor damage; no injuries

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a small fire on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the basement of the house located at 2201 8th Avenue North. The occupants of the house were not at home at the time.

GFFR said in a news release that the occupants of the house have a home security system that also monitors for fire; the system notified them of a smoke detector activation.

The residents arrived home at the same time as GFFR, and were able to direct GFFR crews to where the smoke detector was activated.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire.

The fire caused minor damage to the basement.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Great Falls Fire Rescue wants to remind all Great Falls residents to make sure that smoke detectors are working properly.

The smoke detectors in this case worked as designed, alerting the occupants of the house even though they were not home.

This early notification and quick response by GFFR, limited the amount of damage to the house.