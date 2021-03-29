Menu

House fire quickly extinguished, no injuries

David Sherman - MTN
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire that burned the exterior of a home (MARCH 29, 2021)
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded on Monday to a fire that burned the exterior of a home
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 18:26:12-04

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded on Monday morning to a fire that burned the exterior of a home.

GFFR crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home, located on the 1400 block of 8th Avenue NW.

Emergency crews began clearing the scene at about 10 a.m.

There were no injuries sustained due to the fire.

There is no word on the dollar amount of damage to the house.

Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental discarding of smoking materials.

