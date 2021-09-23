House lost to fire in Great Falls; no injuries

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon (September 22, 2021) at 2705 8th Avenue South.

Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said in a news release that as firefighters were headed to the fire, they were informed that several structures were on fire, and that an explosion had occurred.

Crews arrived and found the house in flames, a trailer and its contents on fire next to the detached garage, and surrounding trees in the backyard starting to catch fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the trailer fire as well as the trees that were on fire, and controlled the fire in the house and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes.

No people were inside the house at the time, and there were no injuries to any of the emergency personnel.

A neighbor told MTN that two dogs were rescued from the house and are OK.

As for the explosion that some people heard, Great Falls Fire Rescue investigators found a BBQ grill and ruptured propane tank in the backyard. Pieces of the BBQ grill were also found in the street by nearby Lincoln Elementary School.

The house is considered a total loss, and Great Falls Fire Rescue is continuing to investigate to determine the cause.

Alissa Vi Rosenberger left the following comment on the KRTV Facebook page:

My dad grew up in this house, spent his whole life remodeling and taking care of it. In turn raising his family in it. Sold it finally two years ago so to see this is absolutely heart breaking. A lot of memories from long before me were made here and now they are gone. I pray the neighbors houses are okay and nobody was hurt. 💔

The owner of the house contacted KRTV on Wednesday evening and praised the fast work of Great Fall Fire Rescue.

We will update you if learn of any fundraisers or donation drives being conducted to help the affected family.