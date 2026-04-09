Household hazardous waste collection event in Great Falls (April 2026)

The City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division is once again partnering with Veolia North America to host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

It will be on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the corner of First Street South and Third Avenue South from 9am to 1pm. Based on budget constraints, once the truck is full, you might be turned away so please arrive early!

The goal is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste; they will not be accepting waste from commercial businesses.

Residents can bring in antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish and more.

They will NOT be accepting latex based paint products and mercury. Latex paint can be dried out mixed with kitty litter or sand and bagged and can be disposed of in your regular garbage container.

If you have questions about the event, please contact the Environmental Division at 406-727-8390.

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