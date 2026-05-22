GREAT FALLS — The numbers are in: 166,685 tickets sold, more than $908,000 for Special Olympics Montana, and one big winner — Mark Frickle of Livingston is the owner of a new Chevy Silverado pickup truck from City Motors in Great Falls!

Tom Wylie reports - watch:

Meet the MTN Chevy raffle winner!

Frickle bought his ticket at Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply last year and didn't think twice - until he got a phone call last week telling him that he won.

"I don't win anything, and I certainly didn't win a pickup. This is a scam," he jokingly recalled when he received the call. "So I called her back and she says, 'Yeah, you won a truck!'"

All proceeds from the MTN Chevy Raffle go towards funding training and competition for Special Olympics athletes.