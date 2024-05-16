How long will the Great Falls dog park be closed?

The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park in Great Falls will close for several weeks beginning on Monday, May 20, 2024, for maintenance and turf repair.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated. The weeks-long closure is done every year in order to maintain the grounds.

It will take about three weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover; the park is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, June 10.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

