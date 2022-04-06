GREAT FALLS — No More Violence Week continues in Great Falls through April 8th. The event, now in its eighth year, was founded by Dr. Cherie McKeever and Great Falls College-MSU students as a way to bring awareness to and combat violence in our community.

More than 25 organizations are joining forces to address topics such as child abuse, partner and family violence, human trafficking, suicide and more.

“When we look at the impact of any sort of violence it does impact all of us, whether we know of someone or even in our community, it does make a difference. That’s why No More Violence Week was created in the first place, was for us to have a community response to addressing some of those really tough topics that usually we say we don’t know what to do about it,” explained Jamie Marshall, No More Violence Week chair.

On Tuesday, April 5, Great Falls College hosted a presentation called "Life is Hard: How to Blossom After Burnout."

Stephanie Barcusa and Tiffany Sweeney, both with extensive experience in psychology and mental health, discussed positive approaches to working through daily difficulties that people face - both professional and personally.

Click here to see the full schedule of events for No More Violence Week.



