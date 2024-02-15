How to cope with Valentine's Day blues

As Valentine’s Day unfolds with declarations of love and affection, many find themselves battling with feelings of loneliness and sadness during this time. Embracing the diversity of emotions and navigating through those feelings are key steps to battling the Valentine’s Day blues.



Experts say a common reason many of these emotions spring up during the holiday have to do with the time of the year. Seasonal depression plays a large part in exacerbating negative feelings and emotions and it’s important to recognize that.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), commonly known as seasonal depression tends to intensify during the winter months because of reduced exposure to natural sunlight, altered neurotransmitter levels, and disrupted circadian rhythms. This may be why you feel energized in the summer, and tired in the winter.

To counteract the Valentine’s Day blues, mental health experts recommend various coping mechanisms.

Aspacelia Geranios, a Mental Health Care Coordinator at Many Rivers’ Whole Health says that these feelings of isolation are normal. “Some acts that you can do especially around this time of year, to get yourself out of the feelings of loneliness or isolation, is things that help foster a sense of community. So some things that i would recommend is reaching out to the folks in your life who make your day brighter and letting them know that.”

Connecting with your friends and loved ones provides emotional support. That can be getting up and walking your dog, having a 20-minute conversation with a friend, or reaching out for professional help can foster a sense of purpose.

As we celebrate love on Valentines Day, promoting awareness and understanding of depression during this time of year can help create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.