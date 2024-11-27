How you can help prevent slip-and-falls on ice and snow

With snowy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures, it is all too easy for people to slip and fall.

The city has a code in place to help prevent these potentially fatal accidents.

For residential areas, the City of Great Falls Code states:



12.11.030 - Snow and ice removal—owner's duty: It shall be the duty of the owner(s) of any premises within the limits of the City to keep the sidewalk in front of and adjoining the premises free from obstructions or accumulation subject to the special conditions set out in this chapter.

12.11.040 - Snow and ice removal—hours designated for completion: Snow, ice, and similar material that has accumulated during the preceding hours shall be removed from sidewalks in commercial areas before 11:00 a.m. each day and shall be removed from residential areas within twenty-four (24) hours after the snowfall. Once cleared, all sidewalks shall be kept clear of snow, ice, and similar material.

12.11.050 - Snow and ice removal—depository prohibited where: Snow, ice, and similar material removed from sidewalks and driveways shall not be deposited on the adjoining streets, avenues, separately owned properties, or alleys.

Not only can snow and ice be risky for individuals walking in the area, but it could also potentially slow down first responders.

“Making sure that they're taking special care of where they're going and watching their step, because there are things like black ice [and] slippery areas that we want to make sure no one falls and has any issues that would come of that,” expressed Katie Brewer, community risk reduction manager with Great Falls Fire Rescue.

A first responders’ goal is to assist as quickly as possible, in residential areas or other. There are things the community can do to help.

“If we have to go to any type of emergency, that could be a medical emergency, that can be going to a house fire, you know, when our crews arrive at location, we hope that there's easy access for them to be able to quickly respond,” said Brewer. “So, that can be things that our community can help with, like shoveling your walks, making sure if it's icy that you have either salt or sand out there.”

Ultimately, first responders are concerned with the well-being of those in our community, and we can help them, help us.

There are times where a sidewalk doesn’t look slippery, despite it being covered in snow; however, there could be ice underneath.

As always, use caution when you are walking in potentially icy areas.