Howard's Pizza opens new location in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Howard's Pizza has opened a new location in Great Falls at 750 6th Street SW.

It is in the Wheat Building, across the street from the large NAPA auto parts store.

It opens at 4 p.m. daily for delivery and carry-out only; Howard's said earlier this year that they do plan to offer dine-in at some point.

Howard's Pizza closed its Classic 50s location near the Great Falls Marketplace on the southwest side of town in May 2020.



(FEBRUARY 26, 2021) Howard's Pizza announced on Friday that it plans to open a new location in southwest Great Falls.

Howard's had operated a location inside the Classic '50s Casino in the Great Falls Marketplace since 2002; they closed that location in May 2020.

The Classic 50s Casino quickly took over food operations inside the facility, and continues serving food daily, with lunch starting at 11 am; the kitchen is open nightly until 9 pm on weekdays and 10 pm on weekends. Click here to check out their menu .

Howard's said in a Facebook post on Friday: "We are beginning construction on our southwest location. It will initially be for pick-up and delivery only, but will have dine-in available in the future."

We do not yet know the exact location; we have tried to contact Howard's for more details, and will update you if we get more information.

Howard's Pizza three other location are at: 713 1st Avenue North (inside SteinHaus); 4300 3rd Avenue South; and 900 8th Avenue NW (inside Ace;s Tavern).