'Human Trafficking' awareness forum coming up in Great Falls

Great Falls-Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a public forum about human trafficking on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Speakers will present current information related to human trafficking that is taking place in Montana.

Attendees will learn how to recognize human trafficking, and what to if you are witness to it.

Scheduled guest speakers include Agent Jess Metcalf of the Montana Department of Justice, and Detective Scott Bambenek of the Great Falls Police Department.

It will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South).

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Sandra Guynn at 406-836-7081.

