Hundreds turn out for 'Job Jamboree' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is growing, and there are businesses around the area that are searching for workers. Job Services Great Falls hosted a “job jamboree” at Paris Gibson Education Center on Thursday, May 4, to help people kick-start their careers and for employers to find talent.

The event featured scores of employers hoping to full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. There were also workshops to help people create or update their resumes, and interview coaching.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Montana was at 2.7% in January 2022, and that number continues to drop, hitting 2.3% last month. As more people moving to the Great Falls area, that means more opportunity for employers.

Jolene Schalper of the Great Falls Development Authority said, "We have people that are gravitating to the Great Falls area, largely due to our quality of life and our cost of living. We have a higher quality of life with a lower cost of living than many other places in the state and definitely the nation, and so they're starting to see Great Falls as that option for they can work from here, they can work remote, but also have that way of life."



TRENDING ARTICLES

