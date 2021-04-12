Hundreds without power in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of people are without electricity in Great Falls. KRTV began receiving reports of the outage at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

NorthWestern Energy estimates that more than 1,400 customers are affected by the outage.

At 7:10 p.m., NorthWestern Energy posted on Facebook: "Customers on the south side of Great Falls are being impacted by a power outage."

According to the utility company's outage map , they expect power to be restored by 9 p.m. on Sunday.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the outage.