Ice and snow causing trouble on Great Falls roads

Due to the snow and ice, the Great Falls Police Department is urging people to stay off the roads if possible, and to drive defensively if they must travel.

There have been numerous slide-offs and minor collisions across town and the region.

The GFPD said in an email at noon on Tuesday:

We are getting inundated with crashes, due to the weather

In the last 20 minutes, we've responded to 6 crashes between I-15 Exit 0 and Fox Farm Rd. This is on top of several other crashes on 10th Avenue South and other parts of town

We've just shut down the exit from the interstate to Country Club Blvd (10th Ave S), until the crashes get cleared up

MT Dept of Transportation is busy laying sand and we've requested additional support



"The roads are extremely dangerous right now. We're asking for the community's help in reducing crashes. The best thing driver's can do is slow way down," said Sergeant Thad Kimmet.