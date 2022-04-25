Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Ice Breaker race held in Great Falls

Ice Breaker held in Great Falls
Ice Breaker race in Great Falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022
Ice Breaker race in Great Falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022
Posted at 6:41 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 20:48:38-04

GREAT FALLS — The 44th annual Ice Breaker race was held in Great Falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, many were excited for the return of the race.

The Baker family is among those - they’ve run in numerous Ice Breakers and were excited for a chance to run with other families again.

Keely is a former winner and was ready to race with her family and friends in person: “There’s so many different races out there in the state but I feel like the ice breaker is such a big family event. You know, there’s the one-mile, the three-mile, the five-mile. My husband and I ran together a lot before we had a kid and then now it’s kind of a fun thing to go do together. There’s a race for everyone and it’s nice to get those young kiddos in a positive healthy environment."

Click here for race results.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Ice Breaker race in Great Falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022
Ice Breaker race in Great Falls on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119