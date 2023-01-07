"Ignite" will highlight developments in and around Great Falls

The Great Falls Development Authority will be hosting its annual "Ignite" event on Friday, January 13, to highlight upcoming projects and plans of numerous businesses and organizations.

The participating organizations represent a range of industries such as education, healthcare, and food and agriculture,

GFDA spokesperson Jolene Schalper explained, "Ignite is one of my favorite events that we host. Every year, we want the community to get led in on the projects that are happening in the year ahead. We always focus on expansions and new products as well as developments that are going on. Typically, it is new buildings that are going to be built or open, and you are going to get these great updates. It's fast-paced. The entrepreneurs get about three minutes because we have so many. It's a free event, because Payne West Financial is sponsoring it. We have breakfast provided. It's just a celebration of the great things happening in the Golden Triangle region of north-central Montana."

The free event will be at Meadow Lark Country Club on Friday starting at 8 a.m. and is open to all. For more information, call the GFDA at 406-564-0957, or click here .



