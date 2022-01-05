"Ignite" will highlight upcoming developments in and around Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority will be hosting its sixth annual "Ignite" event on Friday, January 7, to highlight upcoming projects and plans of numerous businesses and organizations.

The participating organizations represent a range of industries such as education, healthcare, and food and agriculture,

GFDA spokesperson Jolene Schalper explained, "We try to create momentum and excitement for the year ahead by allowing entrepreneurs, businesses, and others who are developing projects in Great Falls in the upcoming year to share their projects. There will be some project updates that people have heard about before, and then there will be brand new announcements of projects that people haven't heard of before."