Improvement project set to begin on a portion of River’s Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department will begin a trail improvement project on a portion of River’s Edge Trail.

The agency said in a news release that the “River Drive North Trail Improvements Project” will begin September 15, 2021 and finish by October 28, 2021, weather permitting.

The project will replace the existing asphalt trail with a concrete trail surface from Central Avenue northbound to the crosswalk near the Skate Park on the River’s Edge Trail.

The portion of River’s Edge Trail within the work zone will be closed during construction.

In addition, there may be periodic lane closures on River Drive North.

The news release says that the project will "improve the longevity and usability of this section of trail, further enhancing River’s Edge Trail."