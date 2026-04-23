GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana was affected by a power outage resulting from an unplanned transformer outage.

Power has not yet been restored, and crews are working to resolve the issue.

During the outage, people may notice increased flaring (flames), as seen in the video below:

Increased flaring at Calumet refinery in Great Falls

Calumet said in a news release that this flaring is expected under these circumstances and is not a cause for concern.

The increased flaring may continue until power is restored and systems are able to return to normal operations.

Calumet says the estimated restoration timeline is not yet known.