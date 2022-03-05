Increasing interest in Habitat For Humanity programs in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Habitat For Humanity in Great Falls has seen an increase in interest about its programs. The agency will host two workshops in the coming weeks for anyone interested.

Habitat For Humanity says on its website : "To help families realize their full potential, we offer a solution of landing in a home of your dreams. Applicants must qualify based on need, ability to pay and willingness to partner."

The first workshop will be on Saturday, April 2nd from 10 am to 12 noon at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore (401 3rd Avenue South). The second will be on Wednesday, April 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Opportunities Inc (905 1st Avenue North).

In order to qualify for for Habitat For Humanity, you must attend one of the workshops. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, call Susan at 406-453-5972, or email director@greatfallshabitat.org.



