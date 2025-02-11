Injury crash reported in Great Falls

Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle crash in Great Falls (Tuesdsay, February 11, 2025).

At about 9:10 a.m. the Great Falls Police Department said the crash is at First Avenue North and 14th Street, near the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

At least one person has been injured.

No other details have been released at this point.

In addition to the GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services are at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or prepare for traffic delays until the scene has been cleared.

We will update you if we get more information.