International Scout Expo underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) - Montana Council is hosting its first-ever International Scout Expo at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls.

About 1,200 Scouts and leaders from 165 units are registered, representing nine states – Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Idaho and Montana – and Canada.

Scouts of all ages are participating in scouting activities at the fairgrounds and throughout the community such as fishing, water sports at Wadsworth Pond and the Missouri River, shooting sports, mountain biking, climbing, art and leatherwork, first aid, and geocaching.

There will be a parade downtown on Saturday starting at 9 a.m., beginning at 8th Street and heading west, wrapping up at the Civic Center.