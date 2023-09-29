Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Abby Brown

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Ryan Gamboa talks with Abby Brown, a candidate for City of Great Falls Mayor; she is a mother of six children and a student at Great Falls College-MSU.

Brown is one of four candidates running for Mayor. She visited the studio on Montana This Morning to pitch why she is the best candidate for the seat. Topics included the public safety levy, taxes, housing, and the homeless population.

Mayor Bob Kelly announced in 2023 that he would not run for re-election.

The other candidates for Mayor include Joe McKenney, Corey Reeves, and Casey Schreiner. The other three candidates will visit the Montana This Morning broadcast the week of October 2, 2023.

The Cascade County Elections Office plans to mail out ballots in the middle of October for the November 7, 2023, municipal election.

