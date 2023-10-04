Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Casey Schreiner

GREAT FALLS — Casey Schreiner is a healthcare professional, former school teacher, and most importantly a father. He is one of four candidates running for City of Great Falls Mayor. Throughout his professional career, he has valued a life of public service and wishes to continue that service following the November 7th municipal election.

Casey Schreiner visited the Montana This Morning broadcast to discuss the public safety levy, homelessness, and economic growth within the city.

The final mayoral candidate interview will take place at 6:30 a.m. on Montana This Morning. Former Cascade County undersheriff Corey Reeves will be the final interview conducted.

Ballots for the Municipal Election are expected to be mailed out mid-October. MTN News has not received a date from the Cascade County Elections Office, but the election will be held on November 7, 2023.

