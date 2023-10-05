Watch Now
Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Cory Reeves

Cory Reeves 2 shot
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 16:21:27-04

Cory Reeves is one of four candidates running for City of Great Falls Mayor.

Reeves currently serves as the director of Adlera Lab in Great Falls. Before that, he served as the undersheriff of Cascade County.

Reeves visited the Montana This Morning broadcast to discuss the public safety levy, homelessness, and economic growth within the city.

Ballots for the Municipal Election are expected to be mailed out mid-October; MTN News has not received a specific date from the Cascade County Elections Office.

The election is on November 7, 2023.

