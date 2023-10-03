Watch Now
Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Joe McKenney

Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 17:41:32-04

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Ryan Gamboa talks with Joe McKenney, a candidate for City of Great Falls Mayor

The Montana native, military veteran, and entrepreneur has dedicated his career to public service. McKenney has served the past two years on the Great Falls City Commission.

On Tuesday on Montana This Morning, Joe McKenney discussed the need for a Public Safety Levy, homeless populations, housing, and more.

Casey Schreiner will participate in an interview on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and on October 5th, Corey Reeves will participate.

All candidate interviews will take place at 6:30 a.m. on Montana This Morning.

The Cascade County Elections Office plans to mail out ballots in the middle of October for the November 7, 2023, municipal election.

