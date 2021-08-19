Investigation continues into illegal dumping of trash

GREAT FALLS — As the investigation continues into a recent case of construction material dumped in Great Falls, we’re learning about the impact dumping can have.

The City of Great Falls last week shared pictures showing construction material dumped in an alley. According to the post, it blocked firefighters from getting down the alley to respond to a call.

Great Falls Public Works director Paul Skubinna said illegal dumping like this is more than just a safety concern - it also creates extra work for crews who are already working overtime.

Great Falls Public Works director Paul Skubinna

"We've been working some long hours this summer with our transportation time to the landfill and back, so that's causing the guys overtime. We even had a crew in here recently on a Sunday putting some containers together to get some broken containers out in the community replaced,” said Skubinna.

If you have any information about the dumping, call the Great Falls Police Department.



(AUGUST 13, 2021) The City of Great Falls says that workers with the Sanitation Division were recently called to an alley where someone had dumped a trailer-load of construction debris and drove away.

A social media post says that not only is this a violation of City Code 8.8.180 and 8.8.270 ( link ), but it is also a safety hazard.

Because of this dumping, Great Falls Fire Rescue engines could not get through the alley to respond to an incident.

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the violation.

The City provided the following information:



Construction debris should not be put into residential containers or dumped in alleys. It should be taken to the landfill.

Extra items should be limited. Our crew has a limited time to make sure they can complete their route each day.

Extra items should not lean against containers. A separate truck called a "brush truck" picks up extra items.

Do not place bulky items, yard waste, hot ashes, propane bottles, or liquids such as paint and other solvents in the containers.

Large accumulations of materials placed for collection may be charged to the customer at $5.00 per minute if it takes longer than 2 minutes to load the extra items.