Investigation underway after a man was found dead in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The GFPD says that at about 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South to investigate "an active disturbance."

When the officers arrived, they found one deceased male; the name of the person has not yet been released, nor the suspected cause or manner of death.

The GFPD says it is in the early stages of the investigation and working to identify the people involved. The 900 block of 2nd Avenue South will remain closed until further notice.

If you have information that may help the investigation, you're asked to call 406-455-8408; visit https://www.p3tips.com ; or send the GFPD a message on their Facebook page . Tipsters may remain anonymous.



(1st REPORT, 8:41 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department said at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, that officers are working "an incident" along the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Police were called to the incident at 8:06 a.m.

The GFPD has not released any details about what the incident is, but said that 2nd Avenue South is blocked off until further notice.

Viewer Photo GFPD is working an "incident in progress" (January 5, 2022)

Drivers should avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.

The GFPD did not indicate that there is any public danger.

KRTV received the following message at 8:17 a.m. from a person in the area: "There is several emergency vehicles police cars surrounding that street and the street is blocked off, and there is crime scene tape all over."

We will update you when we get more information.

