Investigation underway at Great Falls hotel

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the Extended Stay America hotel at 800 River Drive South in Great Falls.

Officials at the scene confirmed that an investigation is underway, but have declined to release any information.

They said that they were responding to a report of a disturbance, but did not indicate that there is any danger to the public.

There is police tape around a room on the first floor.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been injured or arrested.

Responding agencies include the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.,

We are working to get details about the situation and will keep you updated.



