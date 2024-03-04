It's 'Feasting in The Falls' week in Great Falls

March 1st through the 9th is Feasting in The Falls, a week-long event as a way for restaurants in Great Falls to support the community. Harmony Vandekop, front of house manager at Tracy’s Diner, has been with Tracy’s for almost five years and said they have participated in ‘Feasting in The Falls’ every year.
“Downtown has really grown a lot, just in general, but we definitely have a lot of people that come out,” said Vandekop. “We're generally always busy anyway, so it definitely helps boost it a little bit more as well during the week.”
This is the fourth annual ‘Feasting in The Falls’ week, which started with the Take Down & Take Out Facebook page.
Nine restaurants and businesses are participating in this year’s ‘Feasting in The Falls’ week:
- Tracy’s Diner
- 5th and Wine
- Roadhouse Diner
- Pizazz
- Fire Pizza Great Falls
- Elevation 3330
- Street Burgers
- Magpie
- Teriyaki Madness
Many of these businesses will be offering specials throughout the week.