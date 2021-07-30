Jersey Mike's sub shop plans to open in Great Falls

Jersey Mike's, a national sandwich shop chain, plans to open in Great Falls in several months.

The new store will be at the West Bank Landing development on 3rd Street NW, next to the Five On Black restaurant.

The Great Falls Development Authority says the store will create between 22 and 30 jobs, with starting wages between $13 to $22 per hour, plus tips.

The Jersey Mike’s franchise is know for teaming up with non-profit organizations in the communities where they operate, culminating in a "day of giving" each March, where 100% of sales are donated to the non-profits.

Construction is underway, and they plan to open the Great Falls shop in January 2022.

There are Jersey Mike's shops in Billings, Bozeman, and Belgrade, and another is scheduled to open in Missoula on North Reserve Street.