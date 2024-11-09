Joann has re-opened in its new Great Falls location

The Joann store in Great Falls has re-opened in its new location on the west side of Holiday Village Mall (1200 10th Avenue South).

The store sells fabric and yarn, sewing supplies, arts and crafting supplies, and holiday decor.

Store hours are 9am to 8pm Mondays through Saturdays, and Sundays from 10am to 6pm.

The story officially opened on Friday, November 8, 2024, and is scheduled for a "grand opening" celebration on November 22, 2024.

The former Joann location at 2515 10th Avenue South closed at the end of June after about 30 years in that location.



Pizza Ranch is slated to open in the former Joann location on 10th Avenue South, featuring a buffet with pizza, chicken and more. It will also have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet and feature party rooms.

Pizza Ranch has stores in Billings and Helena, and a spokesman told KRTV several months ago: “We'll be taking over Joann Fabric, which is a 15,000 square foot space for us. That will be the largest for us.”

There is no word yet on when Pizza Ranch will open.

Other recent business news



Antique store Feather Your Nest is closing - click here.

Tony Roma's is now open in Great Falls - click here.