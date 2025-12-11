Just-A-Prick Tattoos is hosting its annual Toys For Tattoos Toy Drive, which has helped more than 20 families and more than 60 children in recent years.

The shop invites anyone to drop off brand new, unwrapped toys.

Watch the video here:

Just-A-Prick Tattoos is hosting a 'Toys For Tattoos' donation drive

In return, Just-A-Prick Tattoos will double the toy's value toward tattoos, gift certificates, and other services.

The donated toys are then given to families around Great Falls.

Shop owner and tattoo artist Shawn Dusek said the drive allows him to support struggling families during the holiday season.

"Just being able to help out the people that are struggling a little extra, you know, and help them out so that they don't have to worry about having a good Christmas," Dusek said.

The Toys For Tattoos Toy Drive runs through December 22.

The shop is at 900 Central Avenue West. For more information, call 406-952-4404.