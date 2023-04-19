Juvenile taken into police custody in Great Falls

A juvenile was taken into police custody in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department said at 4 p.m. that officers were “working a serious incident” in the vicinity of Second Avenue North and 15th Street.

Several roads in the area were blocked off during the incident.

A GFPD officer told KRTV that the high-risk unit was called out for a possible assault with a weapon involving an armed juvenile.

The suspect was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor, enabling officers to quickly locate him.

Just before 5 p.m., the GFPD said the juvenile - who was believed to be armed - was taken into custody, and that no one was harmed during the incident.

Another person at the scene was taken into custody for an unrelated felony warrant.

The GFPD says that there were no shots fired, but officers did use flashbangs ("noise distraction devices") during the incident.

The GFPD has not released any other details. We will update you if we get more information.



