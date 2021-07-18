Kaboom Family Fun Center now open in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls now has a new family entertainment venue, as Kaboom Family Fun Center officially opened on Saturday.

Kaboom features a 3,000-square foot laser tag arena, an open-air inflatable park obstacle course, a 16-foot giant slide, more than 25 arcade games, skee-ball, and a 2,500-square foot "Ninja Park" with more than 18 obstacles.

There is also an area for birthday parties, featuring a tropical theme.

Saturday's official grand opening also featured an appearance by Lance Pekus, known to many as the "Cowboy Ninja." Pekus appeared on the TV show "American Ninja Warrior," competing in seasons 4 through 11.

The address is 901 9th Street North (suite B), in the large building that houses the Golden Triangle Gym (former home of Pacific Gallery antique mall).