Keeley bids farewell

GREAT FALLS — Keeley Van Middendorp, who has been a reporter and an anchor here at KRTV for five years, is moving on up to a new job at a TV station in California.

Keeley posted to her Facebook page on Tuesday:

Well my friends- it’s time to share some big news.

We are moving to California this month!

I’ve accepted an evening anchor position at KERO in Bakersfield; today is my last day with MTN News.

We are beyond excited for the adventure ahead- but still sad to be leaving such a great community and our home state.

Thank you for welcoming me into your homes over the past five years (has it been that long?!). Thank you for entrusting me with your experiences, insights and most of all frustrations. You’ve challenged and inspired me to be a better journalist, but most of all, a better person. It’s been such a privilege.

Please keep me in the loop- I’d love to hear how you and your wonderful families are doing- and if there’s anything I can do to help. My door (though digital) is always open!

We wish Keeley the very best as she launches the next chapter of her career, and thank her for all of the amazing work she has done here in Montana - we will miss you, Keeley!