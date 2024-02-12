Kellergeist restaurant in downtown Great Falls is closing

The Kellergeist restaurant in downtown Great Falls will be shutting down soon.



The restaurant specialized in German cuisine, including wienerschnitzel, spatzle, and wurst dishes. It is at 300 First Avenue South, in the building that once was home to the Bert & Ernie's restaurant.

Owners Matthias and Jolene Schalper said in a Facebook post: "Sadly, we are closing our Restaurant Business on Sunday 18th February to focus 100% on our original Pub Theater plans on Central Ave. This week you will have the last opportunity to find authentic German food in Montana, so don’t miss it!"

The Kellergeist Pub Theater is at 111 Central Avenue; it opened in late 2018.

