Kids celebrate with Easter egg events in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Easter holiday is almost here and people all over Great Falls are celebrating, including those little ones.

On Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Montana , the annual Egg Scramble Easter Egg Hunt returned, after Covid canceled last year’s festivities. The two-hour event was free to attend for children ages four and under. The event was made possible by the museum’s sponsors, especially the Uptown Optimist Club, who provided the museum with Easter baskets, eggs, and goodies.

“We have our annual Egg Scramble, it is an event that we put on that’s a free community event for children ages 0 to 4, and sponsored in part by the museum, we actually, thankfully, don’t put a lot into it because we have some great community sponsors and donors, the biggest one being the Uptown Optimist Club, who donated almost all of our eggs, all of our Easter grass, all the baskets and almost all of the prizes,” said Joslin Knightstep, Children’s Museum of Montana administrative assistant.

Some eggs also included free admission to the museum, for the children to come back and check out all their interactive exhibits. Children at the event were also allowed to choose a special prize after they filled their baskets. The Children's Museum of Montana also has free egg dying kits available for pick up.