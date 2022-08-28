Kids delighted by big trucks of all types

GREAT FALLS — There was a "Touch A Truck" event in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and hundreds of children of all ages gazed in awe at trucks of all sizes and functions.
The family-friendly event gave kids the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.
The event was organized by the Junior League of Great Falls.
