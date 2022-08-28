Watch Now
Kids delighted by big trucks of all types

Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 27, 2022
GREAT FALLS — There was a "Touch A Truck" event in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and hundreds of children of all ages gazed in awe at trucks of all sizes and functions.

The family-friendly event gave kids the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

The event was organized by the Junior League of Great Falls.

