Knights of Columbus hosts kids coats giveaway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Knights of Columbus Council 9395 distributed free winter coats and hats to children in need during their annual Kids Coats Giveaway, perfectly timed with Great Falls' first heavy snowfall of the season.

"This is our 11th year doing this, and this is always a very rewarding and cool time to be able to help out kids that need a new coat for winter. And with the weather the way it is, the forecast that they're going to be needing these coats for sure," Royce Shipley said.

Shipley, the program director for Knights of Columbus Council 9395, explained how the organization collects coats throughout the year.

"Our council works throughout the year. We collect donations from our parish and from the community. And we buy these coats from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council and have them available for kids," Shipley said.

For Knights of Columbus member Chris Christiaens, witnessing children's reactions makes the effort worthwhile.

"It's great to be able to see little kids with smiles on their faces and getting to pick out their own hat and the color of the coat that they want. And so, yeah, it makes everyone feel good and we're happy to be able to do it," Christiaens said.

The charitable spirit behind the giveaway reflects the organization's mission of community service.

"The Lord's good to us. The Lord will provide. And so we've been given this, these resources, and we're able to share them. And that's what this is about," Shipley said.

The Knights of Columbus will host another coat giveaway on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fresh Rescue Kitchen in Great Falls (513 Second Avenue South).

