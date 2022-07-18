KRTV is hiring a Sales Support Assistant

E.W. Scripps has a job opening for a high-energy, multi-tasking Sales Support Assistant to join our Sales team at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana. The Sales Support Assistant III works under the direction of the Sales Manager to support the Growth & Retention Account Managers or Acquisition Account Executives on all activities related to the Acquisition and Retention and Growth process.

A DAY IN THE LIFE:



Facilitate & process sales presentations.

Assist in generating sales reports.

Work as an active and involved member of the team performing any task needed to support the retention and growth of advertising accounts and prospects. This includes but is not limited to customer calls, taking corrections and information from advertisers and setting appointments as needed.

Provide overall sales support to assigned team to include but not limited to:

Inputting ads into the ad order system, assist in collecting and composing ad copy, assist in maintaining account base and ensuring high customer service.

Calculate and have the ability to communicate rate packages to client and prospects.

With support from sales staff and managers identify and correct any billing errors or issues prior to end of month.

Correctly input client billing adjustments within the same month as dispute identified.

Communicate and work as a team player both internally and externally.

Attend sales training and planning meetings.

Assist in researching problems that develop with accounts and troubleshoot the issue developing a satisfactory conclusion for the property and the customer needs.

Assists Sales manager on all special project details including but not limited to production schedule, rate authorization and non-ad department communication.

Handles the daily general clerical functions such as filing, answering phones, creating correspondence and calculating rates to quote to customers when they call.

Arranges and distributes various advertising materials and sales reports to the proper areas in a timely manner.

Provide exemplary customer assistance.

Attend and participate in training and planning sessions.

Adheres to company policy and assigned standards of performance.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WHAT YOU WILL NEED:



High School diploma or equivalent required.

0-2 years’ experience in a related field.

Some college preferred.

WHAT YOU WILL BRING:



Strong PowerPoint skills are a must (Ability to creatively use graphics to create PowerPoint presentations).

Strong customer service skills.

The ability to read, analyze, and interpret sales demographics information and creative layouts.

Must have the ability to generate reports, business correspondence, and presentations.

Strong communication skills and the capability to effectively respond to questions from managers, colleagues and customers.

Must have the ability to calculate figures related to the advertising rate packages.

Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint )

Must have the ability to learn new software programs such as ad order entry and customer relations management software.

Must have good organizational skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Keyboarding skills

WHAT WE’LL OFFER:



Professional development opportunities

Full benefits; medical, dental, and vision

Retirement savings plan with company match

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL ALONG WITH AN ELECTRONIC COPY OF YOUR RESUME TO: heath.heggem@krtv.com (no phone calls)

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

SCRIPPS' COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative.

