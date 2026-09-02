GREAT FALLS — For the past several years, KRTV’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign has helped put thousands of new books into the hands of Great Falls students.

This year, we’re turning the page and bringing the campaign to Whittier Elementary School.

WATCH: KRTV BOOK CAMPAIGN COMES TO WHITTIER

KRTV's 'If You Give a Child a Book...' campaign turns the page to Whittier Elementary

KRTV and the Scripps Howard Fund are once again asking the Great Falls community to help provide new books for local children who may have limited access to reading materials at home.

Whittier is a 99% Title I school, where educators say many families face financial challenges and a lack of resources.

“When you're buying food and you have no other money, a book isn't on your list,” Whittier librarian Tara Hagins said. “So a lot of our students do not have reading material at home.”

For Hagins, putting books in students' hands is about improving reading skills and helping children discover that reading can be something they genuinely enjoy.

She gets to see the moment a student finds the right book all the time.

“Their eyes do light up,” Hagins said. “They run from wherever they are in the library to show me that they found a book they're excited about.”

Sixth grader Jada McDanal knows that feeling.

“I really love reading because there's a whole bunch of books that I could get lost in,” she said. “In your head, it feels like you're in a whole different world.”

Money raised through the campaign will be used to purchase new books for Whittier students. Students will have the opportunity to choose books that interest them and take those books home to keep — helping them begin or add to their own home libraries.

Matching Blitz Day is September 9

The campaign will get a big boost on Wednesday, September 9, during KRTV’s Matching Blitz Day.

KRTV will host a telethon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with members of our current team taking donations throughout the day.

And you may see some familiar faces answering the phones.

We’ll also welcome past KRTV employees back to the station to join current staff, reconnect with viewers and help raise money for Whittier students.

Donations made during the Matching Blitz will be matched, meaning your contribution can go even further toward putting books into the hands of local kids.

But you don't have to wait until September 9 to help.

To learn more about the campaign or make a donation, visit KRTV.com/giveabook.

Every donation helps give Whittier students the opportunity to choose new books of their own, take them home and build a library they can call their own.

Because if you give a child a book, you give a child a chance.

