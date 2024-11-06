Lane closures at Great Falls roundabout

Watch Now
The City of Great Falls said on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, that TDS is continuing to work on placing fiber optic cable throughout town.

The construction activity will require lane closures at the roundabout at Division Road and Smelter Avenue.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Divison Road’s south bound lane leaving the roundabout will be closed.

On Thursday, November 7th, and Friday, November 8th, the west side of the roundabout will be closed both entering and exiting the roundabout.

These closures will be in place from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

