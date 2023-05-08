Large police presence in downtown Great Falls

There is a large police presence along Central Avenue between Sixth Street and Seventh Street in Great Falls on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

At about 8 p.m., several people posted photos on social media that showed at least six police patrol vehicles near the Rocky Mountain Building.

Also at the scene were at least two vehicles from Great Falls Fire Rescue and one ambulance from Great Falls Emergency Services.

One witness claimed to have seen a person taken from the scene by ambulance.

At this point, we do not know what triggered the response.

There has been no indication from law enforcement of any danger to the public, and there do not appear to be any signs of a fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



