Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Large police presence on 10th Avenue South

Traffic Alert.png
MTN NEWS
Traffic Alert.png
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 23:38:28-04

There are numerous reports of a large police presence along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

KRTV began receiving reports of the incident just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The activity is centered between 14th Street and 16th Street.

Several people have told KRTV that the road has been blocked off.

Witnesses say that at least one ambulance was also present.

At this point, we do not know the reason for the response.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover