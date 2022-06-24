Large police presence on 10th Avenue South

There are numerous reports of a large police presence along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

KRTV began receiving reports of the incident just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The activity is centered between 14th Street and 16th Street.

Several people have told KRTV that the road has been blocked off.

Witnesses say that at least one ambulance was also present.

At this point, we do not know the reason for the response.

We will update you if we get more information.

