Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening

Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening
Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening
Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02

GREAT FALLS — There was a large police presence along 10th Avenue South near 6th Street for several minutes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

We began receiving reports of the police activity at about 5:20 p.m., and several people shared videos and photos (see above).

There were at least six marked Great Falls Police Department patrol vehicles; the vehicles and officers were blocking and diverting traffic.

At this point, it does not appear that the officers were responding to a crash, but we don't know what caused the large response.

We are trying to get information from the GFPD, and will update you if we get details.

