Large police presence on 10th Avenue South on Wednesday evening

GREAT FALLS — There was a large police presence along 10th Avenue South near 6th Street for several minutes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

We began receiving reports of the police activity at about 5:20 p.m., and several people shared videos and photos (see above).

There were at least six marked Great Falls Police Department patrol vehicles; the vehicles and officers were blocking and diverting traffic.

At this point, it does not appear that the officers were responding to a crash, but we don't know what caused the large response.

We are trying to get information from the GFPD, and will update you if we get details.



