The Great Falls Police Department said at 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday that people will see a large police presence, including members of the High Risk Unit, along the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue South.

They are responding to an incident that started at approximately 1 a.m. at a separate location.

They ask that people avoid the area and follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene.

Reporter Ryan Gamboa is at the scene and says that a person is reportedly barricaded inside a home, and that several "flash bangs" have been used.

Large police presence on Ninth Avenue South in Great Falls pic.twitter.com/nYlTYaLNOg — KRTV Great Falls MT (@KRTV) February 20, 2024

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.