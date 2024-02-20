Watch Now
Large police presence on Ninth Avenue South in Great Falls

Ryan Gamboa
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 10:03:44-05

The Great Falls Police Department said at 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday that people will see a large police presence, including members of the High Risk Unit, along the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue South.

They are responding to an incident that started at approximately 1 a.m. at a separate location.

They ask that people avoid the area and follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene.

Reporter Ryan Gamboa is at the scene and says that a person is reportedly barricaded inside a home, and that several "flash bangs" have been used.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

