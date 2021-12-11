Last Chance Christmas Bazaar in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Vendors are gearing up for a busy Saturday at Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark, as the Last Chance Christmas Bazaar is back in town after missing last year’s sale due to Covid.

Volunteer Melissa Alexander says the bazaar is to give people another chance to shop local and get last-minute gifts as well as provide vendors a space to sell their products.

Alexander says nearly 90 vendors are signed up this year and most of them are local Montanans.

“This is our fifth year and it’s so people can get out and support local businesses,” Alexander said. “It’s so exciting to be able to get back and enjoy getting small businesses together and have them interact with people and work together,” Alexander said.

The bazaar is a one-day event that will run from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021.